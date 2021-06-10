ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                             Dividend     BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure            Bonus/         Date              EOGM
                                   From          To           Right       Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Fateh Sports Wear Limited #     04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
TPL Corp Limited #              04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Nimir Resins Limited #          04-06-2021    10-06-2021                                 10-06-2021
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited #             08-06-2021    15-06-2021                                 15-06-2021
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Ltd.       09-06-2021    15-06-2021     300% (i)      07-06-2021
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited       09-06-2021    15-06-2021    427.80% (F)    07-06-2021    15-06-2021
Engro Fertilizers Limited       10-06-2021    16-06-2021      40% (i)      08-06-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 11-06-2021    17-06-2021     18% (iii)     09-06-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari
Bank Limited                    11-06-2021    17-06-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric
Limited                         14-06-2021    17-06-2021
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills
Limited                         09-06-2021    18-06-2021        NIL                      18-06-2021
Ravi Textile Mills Limited #    12-06-2021    18-06-2021                                 18-06-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021      35% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited
(Preference)                    14-06-2021    20-06-2021     2.7% (i)      10-06-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Limited                         14-06-2021    20-06-2021      8% (i)       10-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited                         12-06-2021    21-06-2021    10%(i),20% B   10-06-2021
TRG Pakistan Limited            14-06-2021    21-06-2021      44% (i)      10-06-2021
Bunnys Limited #                14-06-2021    21-06-2021                                 21-06-2021
Engro Corporation Limited       15-06-2021    21-06-2021     120% (i)      11-06-2021
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited      15-06-2021    21-06-2021      15% (i)      11-06-2021
Atlas Honda Limited             10-06-2021    24-06-2021     135% (F)      08-06-2021    24-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited             18-06-2021    24-06-2021      45% (i)      16-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited                         18-06-2021    24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #     18-06-2021    25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement
Company Limited                 18-06-2021    25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*  16-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #            20-06-2021    26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank
Limited                         20-06-2021    26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited #    21-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited      22-06-2021    28-06-2021      35% (i)      18-06-2021
Premier Insurance Limited #     22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
The Searle Company Limited #    22-06-2021    28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited      16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan)
Limited                         18-06-2021    29-06-2021     45.2% (F)     16-06-2021    29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills
Limited #                       23-06-2021    29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank
Limited                         17-06-2021    30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #    23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                       23-06-2021    30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                         24-06-2021    07-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a P remium of Rs.5/- per share *

