TSX stays in the red as BoC holds rates, financials fall

Canada's main stock index stayed in negative territory following a lower open on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its key lending rate steady, while heavyweight financial stocks declined.

At 10:06 a.m. ET (1406 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 74.52 points, or 0.37%, at 19,991.4.

The Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing.

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by the financials sector, which slipped 0.8%.

The energy sector dropped 0.2% as US crude prices were up 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,897.7 an ounce.

Dollarama Inc reversed early declines to rise 1.1%, even as the company said its current-quarter earnings would take a hit from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in certain Canadian provinces.

On the TSX, 96 issues were higher, while 127 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 35.39 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Tilray Inc Ord, which jumped 9.4%, followed by OrganiGram Holdings, which rose 6.3%.

Blackberry Ltd fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Jamieson Wellness Inc , down 2.5%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, Blackberry Ltd and Rogers Communication Inc.

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 68.91 million shares.