ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

  • US dollar index edge down.
  • Dollar seen vulnerable to inflation surprises on either side.
  • Bank of Canada leaves rates unchanged.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar was slightly weaker on Wednesday as investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting and the upcoming US consumer price index report to gauge the current pace of the economic recovery.

Both are due Thursday, and investors have adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leaving major currencies mostly range-bound recently.

With the ECB, investors will be watching for any clues of an imminent slowdown to its bond buying program.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key interest rate unchanged as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. It also reiterated its guidance that rates would remain unchanged until at least the second half of 2022.

The Canadian dollar rose against the greenback, which fell 0.2% to C$1.2087 in the wake of the BoC announcement.

The dollar index fell 0.1% to 90.080, with the euro up 0.18% at $1.2193.

The message that's begun to resonate with investors is that central bank policymakers are going to "brush off high short-term prices," and that's led to a lower US dollar, said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive in Toronto.

"The inflation numbers are going to run hotter than what they anticipate in the short term, but there's a rock-solid central bank consensus around transitory inflation," he said.

The dollar rose 0.1% against the yen to 109.61 yen, while sterling fell 0.3% to $1.4122.

The pound slid as Britain and the European Union failed to agree on solutions to post-Brexit trade problems in the British province of Northern Ireland, and exchanged threats in a standoff that could claim the G7 international summit.

Deutsche Bank's Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020 on Tuesday, and sank further on Wednesday. The US dollar index was parked at 90.005.

While the ECB is expected to keep policy settings steady, the euro could be sensitive to changes in the bank's economic forecasts or any signal that the pace of bond buying could be reduced in months ahead.

Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington over potential infrastructure spending, which could have an effect on the pace of US growth as well. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican senator and reached out instead to a bipartisan group.

Bitcoin recovered from a three-week low it hit on Tuesday when signs of institutional investor caution and regulatory attention drove selling. It was last up 4.1% at $34.805.

ECB economic recovery dollar index USA forex market dollar interbank

Dollar inches lower as focus turns to upcoming data, ECB meeting

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

Biden drops plan to ban TikTok, WeChat: White House

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters