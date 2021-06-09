ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices go down Rs650 to Rs111,100 tola

  • The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40.
APP 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 and was sold at Rs111,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs111,750 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs558 and was sold at Rs92,250 against its sale at Rs95,808 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs87,313 against Rs87,824.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was sold at Rs1460 against Rs1500 whereas that of and ten gram silver went down by Rs34.29 to Rs1251.71 from Rs1286.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1891 against its sale at $1895.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices go down Rs650 to Rs111,100 tola

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters