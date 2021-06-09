Pakistan
Gold prices go down Rs650 to Rs111,100 tola
- The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40.
09 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs650 and was sold at Rs111,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs111,750 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs558 and was sold at Rs92,250 against its sale at Rs95,808 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs87,313 against Rs87,824.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was sold at Rs1460 against Rs1500 whereas that of and ten gram silver went down by Rs34.29 to Rs1251.71 from Rs1286.
The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was sold at $1891 against its sale at $1895.
