KSE-100 loses 370 points to close at 47,778

  • PSX sees decline for second successive day
APP 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 Index fell 370 points, going below the 48,000 level as pre-budget jitters continued to influence market participants on Wednesday. The second successive fall resulted in the KSE-100 finishing at 47,777.62 points.

A total of 1.36 billion shares changed hands during the day compared to the trade of 1.04 billion the previous day. The value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs23.184 billion against Rs23.902 billion the previous day.

Shares of 391 companies were traded with 123 recording a gain, while 254 sustained losses. The share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by WorldCall Telecom with 716.8 million shares, finishing at Rs4.22 with a gain of Rs0.58, Hum Network (75.8 million) and K-Electric Ltd (59.6 million).

