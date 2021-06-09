ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares boosted by consumer staples, material stocks

  • The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.29% at 7,564.26. The index has posted gains in 9 sessions out of the last 11.
  • Trading volume fell to 84 million from 97.9 million in the previous session.
Reuters Updated 09 Jun 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in consumer staples and material stocks, as the island nation received more doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the pandemic.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.29% at 7,564.26. The index has posted gains in 9 sessions out of the last 11.

Sri Lanka reported 2,682 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 210,661, while deaths rose by 54 to reach 1,843, according to health ministry data.

The country received another million doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Sri Lanka will also get 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca's shot from Japan, the president's media division said, which will be given to those waiting to get their second dose, after the Serum Institute of India failed to deliver the one million doses paid for by the government.

Beer brewer Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and holding company Melstacorp Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively.

Trading volume fell to 84 million from 97.9 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 78.1 million rupees ($395,443.04), according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.5 against the US dollar, as of 1129 GMT, 0.25% weaker for the day compared to last session's close of 197, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 1.48 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index financial and industrial stocks

Sri Lankan shares boosted by consumer staples, material stocks

Huge policy shift as India opens talks with Afghan Taliban, reports Hindustan Times

Pakistan reports lowest number of daily Covid cases since February 22

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistan aiming to export mobile devices this year

Two police officials on polio duty shot dead in Mardan

Heavy rainfall forecasted across central, eastern Pakistan

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters