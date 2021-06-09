Pakistan
UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia
- Remarks come after the killing of Pakistani-origin family in Canada
Updated 09 Jun 2021
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his outrage over the targeted killing of a Pakistani-origin Muslim family in Canada and called for presenting a united front against Islamophobia.
“I am appalled by the targeted and heinous attack on a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.
“My heart goes out to the victims, surviving family and loved ones – and the community,” he said.
According to Canadian police, the family killed in a hit-and-run incident was targeted for being Muslim. The family had immigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.
“We must stand united against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred, now more than ever,” the secretary-general said in his tweet.
