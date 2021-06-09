ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
10 Pakistani universities feature in QS World University Rankings for 2022

  Ten public and private sector universities have retained their positions in the QS World University Rankings for 2022, with several moderately improving their positions.
  • The QS World University Rankings is published annually by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), and for the 2022 edition, 1,673 institutions from 93 locations were covered and 1,300 were subsequently ranked.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jun 2021

Ten public and private sector universities have retained their positions in the QS World University Rankings for 2022, with several moderately improving their positions.

Three universities are ranked in the 355-500 rank band, one in 651-700, three in 801-1000 and another three in the 1001+ rank band.

The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) retained its position at the 355th rank band, followed by the Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) in the 373rd rank band and Quaid-i-Azam University in the 454th rank band.

The Lahore University of Management Sciences was featured in the 651-700 rank band, while COMSATS University Islamabad, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and University of the Punjab are in the 801-1000 rank band.

The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, the University of Karachi and the University of Lahore are in the 1000+ rank band.

These rankings are determined by six indicators, which include academic reputation (40%), employer reputation (10%), student-faculty ratio (20%), citations per faculty member (20%), proportion of international students (5%) and the proportion of international faculty (5%).

The QS World University Rankings is published annually by the British company Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), and for the 2022 edition, 1,673 institutions from 93 locations were covered and 1,300 were subsequently ranked.

The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) recognises the QS World University Rankings only.

10 Pakistani universities feature in QS World University Rankings for 2022

