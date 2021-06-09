ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.03%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
HUBC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.21%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.47%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
PAEL 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.5%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -44.97 (-0.86%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By ▼ -238.97 (-0.87%)
KSE100 47,782 Decreased By ▼ -366.23 (-0.76%)
KSE30 19,397 Decreased By ▼ -178.06 (-0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Japan shares end lower on caution ahead of US inflation data; Eisai jumps

  • After Eisai, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co was the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 7.55% rally. Mitsubishi Estate and Tokyo Tatemono followed suit, rising 4.05% and 3.75%, respectively.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese equities closed lower on Wednesday, on profit-booking in shippers and semiconductor stocks, with investors awaiting US inflation data as it could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus programme.

Financial firms and insurers declined after a retreat in long-term US Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns on their portfolios.

Eisai Co, however, surged 16.26%, rising by the daily limit for a second straight session after its Alzheimer's drug received a nod from US regulators on Monday.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.35% lower at 28,860.80, while the broader Topix was down 0.28% at 1,957.14.

"Japanese investors want to see the US CPI number tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude overall in markets," he said, adding that investors booked profits and squared positions ahead of the data.

The Topix's sea transport subsector was the biggest decliner, sliding 3.33%, following its surge to the highest in more than a decade. Kawasaki Kisen led declines on the Nikkei with a 4.54% tumble, while Mitsui OSK Lines lost 3.59%.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec dropped 3.86%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.

Air transport was the best performing subsector, rising 3.26%, followed by a 3.11% jump for real estate , as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and start travelling by airplane again. Pharmaceutical companies rose 1.18%.

After Eisai, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co was the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 7.55% rally. Mitsubishi Estate and Tokyo Tatemono followed suit, rising 4.05% and 3.75%, respectively.

Airline ANA Holdings added 3.38%.

