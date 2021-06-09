ANL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.76%)
JSCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.1%)
KAPCO 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.17%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.72%)
POWER 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.67%)
PPL 91.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 47.36 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.07%)
TRG 164.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.28%)
UNITY 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
WTL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (18.51%)
BR100 5,216 Decreased By ▼ -37.77 (-0.72%)
BR30 27,296 Decreased By ▼ -195.72 (-0.71%)
KSE100 47,844 Decreased By ▼ -303.67 (-0.63%)
KSE30 19,426 Decreased By ▼ -148.74 (-0.76%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Japan shares slip on caution ahead of US inflation data, Eisai extends gains

  • Semiconductor firm Lasertec tumbled about 6%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japanese equities slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits in shippers and semiconductor firms, with US inflation data in focus as it could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus programme.

Financial firms and insurers declined, as a retreat in long-term US Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns on their portfolios.

Eisai Co, however, was poised to rise by the daily limit for a second session after its Alzheimer's drug got a nod from US regulators on Monday.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.3% to 28,868.29 at the midday break, while the broader Topix slid 0.2% to 1,958.30.

"Japanese investors want to see the US CPI number tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude overall in markets," he said, adding investors booked profits and squared positions ahead of the data.

The Topix's sea transport subsector was the biggest decliner, sliding 2.8%, following its surge to the highest in more than a decade.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec tumbled about 6%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.

Meanwhile, real estate was the best performing subsector, rising 3.4%. Air transport jumped about 3% and land transport added 1.4%, as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and start riding trains and airplanes again.

Pharmaceutical companies, meanwhile, rose 1.3%.

Hong Kong stock tokyo stock asia stock Taiwan stocks

