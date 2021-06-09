ANL 31.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.38%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
AVN 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FFBL 27.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.01%)
FFL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 79.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.98%)
JSCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.1%)
KAPCO 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-4.19%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
PPL 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
PRL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.05%)
TRG 164.82 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.3%)
UNITY 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
WTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -39.89 (-0.76%)
BR30 27,289 Decreased By ▼ -202.31 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,816 Decreased By ▼ -332.17 (-0.69%)
KSE30 19,410 Decreased By ▼ -165.25 (-0.84%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021
Markets

China shares rise as coal firms gain on factory-gate inflation data

  • Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.22% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.34%.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

BEIJING: China shares rose on Wednesday, driven by coal and resource firms, as factory-gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace indicating that global economic recovery has picked up pace, but concerns about curbs on commodity prices capped gains.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.4% at 3,594.53 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.21%.

** Leading the gains, its sub-index tracking energy firms including coal minders surged 3.62% while the resource sector gained 1.46%.

** Consumer staples sector was up 0.73%, the healthcare sub-index rose 0.52% while the real estate index was down 0.63%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.12% to 10,716.78, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.07% at 28,762.26. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.38%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.28% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.98%?.

** China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May, driven by surging commodity prices, adding to global price pressures at a time when policymakers are trying to revitalise growth following the COVID-19-induced slump.

** Though China's producer price index (PPI) would likely peak soon, the worry remained that PPI may hover at an elevated level for an extended period of time, said Nie Wen, chief economist at Hwabao Trust.

** Chinese policymakers have pledged to take measures to cool commodity prices and prevent them being passed on to consumers.

** The US Senate passed on Tuesday a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.22% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.34%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3949 against the dollar, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.401.

