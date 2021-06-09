Brent oil may test resistance at $72.71

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $72.71 per barrel, a break could lead to a gain to $73.38.

The contract rose above the June 7 high of $72.27. This move confirmed the uptrend from the May 21 low of $66.94, which might be riding on a powerful wave (3)-3.

A projection analysis suggests that the trend may eventually extend into $74.47-$75.55 range. Support is at $71.62, a break below which could cause a fall to $70.95.

On the daily chart, the contract stayed firm above a former resistance at $70.75. It is expected to test the next resistance at $73.50, a break above could lead to a gain at $77.96.

A bullish wedge suggests a target around $75.

A rising trendline points at a much higher target of $85.17. What was expected to be a sharp rally is turning out to be a slow climb.

Regardless of the exact mode of the rally, the targets could be fulfilled one by one.

