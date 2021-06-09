ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.58%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.03%)
EPCL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
HUBC 79.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.21%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.47%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
MLCF 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.88%)
PAEL 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.18%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
PPL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PTC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.5%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,207 Decreased By ▼ -46.77 (-0.89%)
BR30 27,236 Decreased By ▼ -255.05 (-0.93%)
KSE100 47,775 Decreased By ▼ -373.39 (-0.78%)
KSE30 19,392 Decreased By ▼ -183.14 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Spot gold may retreat into $1,864-$1,877 range

  • The failures indicate an extension of the correction from the June 1 high of $1,916.40. Three waves make up the correction. The third wave labelled c is unfolding.
Reuters 09 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retreat into a range of $1,864-$1,877 per ounce, following its two failures to break a resistance at $1,898.

The failures indicate an extension of the correction from the June 1 high of $1,916.40. Three waves make up the correction. The third wave labelled c is unfolding.

It is not very clear how far this wave could travel. A long wave c may travel to $1,843, while a short one could end around $1,864.

A break above $1,898 could lead to a gain into $1,911-$1,932 range. On the daily chart, the metal failed to go above the open price of $1,907.11 on June 3, where a big black candlestick started.

With all their endeavours over the past three days, bulls are still unable to recover the loss. Chances are the market may retreat towards the support at $1,851 again.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

