ANL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 130.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.36%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.76%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
HASCOL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 79.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
JSCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.08%)
KAPCO 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.06%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.27%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
PPL 92.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.19%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.8%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.52%)
TRG 165.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-1.81%)
UNITY 46.92 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.58%)
WTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (12.71%)
BR100 5,225 Decreased By ▼ -28.36 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,311 Decreased By ▼ -180.66 (-0.66%)
KSE100 47,938 Decreased By ▼ -210.12 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -101.3 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

  • Stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.
AFP 09 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the US secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.4%, at $72.54 a barrel at 0640 GMT, having earlier touched $72.83, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1% on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.36 a barrel, after rising to as high as $70.62, highest since Oct. 17, 2018. WTI prices climbed 1.2% on Tuesday.

"Improved demand outlook appears to be bolstering crude oil prices, as the successful vaccine rollouts and summer driving season in the United States and Europe continues to support fuel demand," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Recent traffic data suggests travellers are hitting the roads as restrictions ease, ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to TomTom data which showed traffic congestion in 15 European cities had hit its highest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration forecast fuel consumption growth this year in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, would be 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a previous forecast of 1.39 million bpd.

In another positive sign, industry data showed US crude oil inventories fell last week, in line with analysts' expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stocks fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week ended June 4, two market sources said, citing the data.

Stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.

Price gains had been capped in recent weeks as oil investors had been assuming that sanctions against Iranian exports would be lifted and oil supply would increase this year as Iran's talks with western powers on a nuclear deal progressed.

However US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that even if Iran and the United States returned to compliance with a nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate Brent crude oil crude futures

Oil prices climb on signs of strong fuel demand recovery

Umar explains hike in development budget for FY22

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

Pakistan cannot give any airbase: Fawad

'Hero' family rushes to aid Pakistan train crash victims

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters