Jun 09, 2021
Sports

HBL PSL enters into partnership with TikTok

Muhammad Saleem 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League has entered into an exciting partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short form videos. During the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL PSL 6, TikTok users will get an opportunity to engage and generate content on the platform that has millions of users around the world.

The HBL PSL 6 resumes at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday (today) with a night match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. This will be the 15th fixture of the ongoing edition and the tournament will conclude on 24 June.

As part of this partnership, the HBL PSL will be working closely with TikTok to develop bespoke content for TikTok users along with promoting the contributions of the existing fan base that follows the league passionately. Through this collaboration the HBL PSL and TikTok will engage with fans all around the world especially in Pakistan.

Babar Hamid, the PCB Commercial Director and Head of HBL PSL, said: "The PCB and the HBL Pakistan Super League have always endeavoured to explore partnerships and collaborations that can help engage with our fans all around the world."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

