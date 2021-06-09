ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt's claims on growth rate are false: PPP

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday said, "The most corrupt person in the country is the Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Addressing a joint presser, Shazia Marri and Faisal Kundi said government's claims on growth rate are false.

"There is no growth rate but the government is boasting 4 percent growth rate which is totally wrong. The government is in a dilemma. Prices of petroleum products are rising," Marri said.

She said the government is presenting a budget prepared and approved by the IMF.

"This budget is prepared in closed rooms. Inflation and corruption have increased in the country. The Prime Minister is the most corrupt person in the country who gives relief and clean chit to his friends and cronies in their corruption cases. The Prime Minister is constantly borrowing from the IMF and the constitution is being violated. The PPP will discuss the budget in detail tomorrow and will make recommendations to the government on behalf of the people," she said.

Marri said that no one knows that what the growth rate of the country is but the financial experts are saying that it is way less than 4 percent which the government is claiming. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country. Circular debt will increase further. We asked the government to bring the IMF deal to the Parliament, she said. Imran Khan should tell how much a Pakistani child is in debt today.

Kundi said inflation is rising in the country. Clean chit is being given to the perpetrators of corruption, he said.

Why the prices of groceries have not come down despite bumper crops in the country, Kundi asked. There are numerous corruption scandals of this government and the most recent is the Ring Road corruption scandal, he said.

He said that there is no legal status of the committee formed for the inquiry of Jahangir Tareen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Jahangir Tareen Imran Khan Shazia Marri corruption scandal Faisal Kundi

Govt's claims on growth rate are false: PPP

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

‘Pakistan cannot give any airbase’: Fawad

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

ST on two petroleum products reduced

Block 8, Iraq: PPL required to seek appraisal of success potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.