Govt's claims on growth rate are false: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday said, "The most corrupt person in the country is the Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Addressing a joint presser, Shazia Marri and Faisal Kundi said government's claims on growth rate are false.

"There is no growth rate but the government is boasting 4 percent growth rate which is totally wrong. The government is in a dilemma. Prices of petroleum products are rising," Marri said.

She said the government is presenting a budget prepared and approved by the IMF.

"This budget is prepared in closed rooms. Inflation and corruption have increased in the country. The Prime Minister is the most corrupt person in the country who gives relief and clean chit to his friends and cronies in their corruption cases. The Prime Minister is constantly borrowing from the IMF and the constitution is being violated. The PPP will discuss the budget in detail tomorrow and will make recommendations to the government on behalf of the people," she said.

Marri said that no one knows that what the growth rate of the country is but the financial experts are saying that it is way less than 4 percent which the government is claiming. Inflation and unemployment are on the rise in the country. Circular debt will increase further. We asked the government to bring the IMF deal to the Parliament, she said. Imran Khan should tell how much a Pakistani child is in debt today.

Kundi said inflation is rising in the country. Clean chit is being given to the perpetrators of corruption, he said.

Why the prices of groceries have not come down despite bumper crops in the country, Kundi asked. There are numerous corruption scandals of this government and the most recent is the Ring Road corruption scandal, he said.

He said that there is no legal status of the committee formed for the inquiry of Jahangir Tareen.

