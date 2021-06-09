ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus positivity rate drops below 3pc, says NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped below three percent after February 14, 2021 as the country reported 1,383 Covid-19 cases after 46,882 tests were conducted countrywide. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 53 coronavirus patients lost their lives across the country in the past 24 hours taking the national death tally to 21,376, while total coronavirus cases tally has reached 935,013 cases since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

The Covid-19 active cases tally has also dropped below 50,000 mark and at present, there are 46,190 active cases in the country. At least 2,516 recoveries were reported countrywide in the past 24 hours. Punjab and Sindh reported bulk of the Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as 35 people lost their lives in Punjab and eight in Sindh.

According to the NCOC data, Pakistan so far has reported 867,447 recoveries, which is over 92 percent. The health authorities over the past 24 hours carried out a total 46,882 tests across the country of which 1,383 were positive, which is 2.94 percent of the total tests.

The authorities carried out 15,115 tests in Sindh, 18,948 in Punjab, 7,824 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 3,033 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,210 in Balochistan, 419 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 333 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Some 3,446 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 3,196 Covid infected patients are under treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Punjab has reported 342,805 Covid-19 cases, Sindh 324,535 cases, KPK 134,781 cases, ICT 81,806, Balochistan 25,893, AJK 19,538, and GB 5,655 cases.

Punjab with 10,349 Covid-19 deaths is on the top followed by Sindh with 5,144 Covid-19 deaths, KPK 4,164 deaths of which six died in the past 24 hours, the ICT 766 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, AJK 556 deaths of which two died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 290 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, and GB, so far has reported 107 deaths.

Ventilator occupancy has also dropped to 402 ventilators, which a week ago was over 500, while at present, there are no ventilators occupied in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Balochistan.

Multan with 57 percent ventilator occupancy is on top among the four regions with maximum utilisation of ventilators followed by Bahawalpur 38 percent, Lahore 29 percent and Peshawar 23 percent.

According to NCOC, on Monday 353,068 vaccines were administered across Pakistan on June 7 taking the total vaccine administered till now to 9,559,910. Meanwhile, the federal government has made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all the adult family members of the federal government employees.

The NCOC in this connection has officially written letter to the secretaries of all the federal ministries and divisions directing them to ensure the vaccination of all the employees working with the ministries/divisions.

The NCOC has further directed the federal secretaries to ask the employees to submit Covid-19 vaccination certificate of their families with the ministry/division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID cases Covid death toll Coronavirus positivity ratio

Coronavirus positivity rate drops below 3pc, says NCOC

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

‘Pakistan cannot give any airbase’: Fawad

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

ST on two petroleum products reduced

Block 8, Iraq: PPL required to seek appraisal of success potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.