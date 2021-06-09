ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
Tarbela Dam: water level reaches 36 feet above dead level

APP 09 Jun 2021

TARBELA: After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam, the water level on Tuesday slightly increased and was recorded at 1428.27 feet which were 36 feet above the dead level.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of the dam remained 36 feet above the dead level which is 1428.27 feet, where only 10 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 1282 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 151,400 cusecs and outflow 100,000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that on Tuesday 700 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for irrigation.

