ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

K-IV water project: TIP draws attention of Sindh CM to 'malfeasance', delay

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Transparency International-Pakistan (TIP) has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah towards the delay in the completion of Karachi 260 MGD K-IV water supply project and design change by Wapda by introducing GRP/steel to 'benefit' pipe suppliers, resulting in increase in cost from Rs45 billion to over Rs100 billion.

Yasmeen Lari, Chairperson TIP in a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Tuesday stated that TIP has received a complaint on the allegation of undue delay in the completion of 260 MGD K-IV Water Supply Project, which has been stopped since January 2018, along with changes in design by Wapda by introducing GRP/Steel pipe in the duct of already constructed open channel, resulting in a change in the Project Scope to increase the cost from Rs. 45 billion to over Rs.100 billion under pressure of pipe mafia, which is likely to cause a loss of Rs. 55 billion to the exchequer. The letter stated that there is urgency for the completion of K-IV as soon as possible within next 18 months so that an extra 260 MGD water becomes available to citizens of Karachi who are currently suffering from severe water shortage.

The TIP observed that TI-P strongly believes that the GoS Technical Committee recommendations of March 2020, developed as a result of deliberations on the NESPAK Design Review Report, should be adopted without delay.

The government of Sindh needs to maintain the existing route/alignment for K-IV Project and allow the resumption of works on ground once the rectification/modification suggested by the Technical Committee are finalized by M/s. OCL along with submission of revised PC-I by KW&SB to the competent forum for approval.

It maintained that Government of Sindh needs to approve implementation of 260 MGD of K-IV Project as envisaged and planned earlier, preferably adopting Option-I, referred in March 2020 report, in view of its advantages & early completion of the project.

Corresponding augmentation works of Phase-I of K-IV Project need to be taken up for implementation as a priority project under World Bank/AIIB-funded KWSSIP Project, TIP observed that stated that wherever required along the alignment of the Project, Government of Sindh needs to facilitate K-IV Project Authority in early acquisition of land.

It suggested that subject to the approval of Government of Sindh, M/s. OCL needs to carry out detailed redesigning accordingly and submit complete and comprehensive Modified Design Report, incorporating all the technical issues discussed hereinabove and M/s OCL needs to subsequently provide the precise cost estimation of the approved option in light of the modified design with due diligence and professionalism. M/s OCL will also prepare revised PC-I of Phase-I K-IV to be submitted to KW&SB for onward submission to competent authority for approval.

The TIP noted that it is also clear that prima facie Wapda has committed violation of PPRA Rule No. 30, (no evaluation criteria shall be used for evaluation of bids that had not been specified in the bidding documents) by qualifying M/s Techno Consult JV, against condition of Conflict of Interest Condition in the RFP.

The TIP noted that based on Wapda's past record, K-IV project completion is likely to be further delayed by 4/5 years, while the cost is likely to increase from Rs. 45 billion to over Rs. 100 billion, record, which should not be allowed.

The Transparency International Pakistan requested the Chief Minister Sindh to examine the above allegations in the light of TI Pakistan observations and recommended that Government of Sindh should consider reconvening the Technical Committee constituted on October 30, 2019, to examine Wapda proposal of K-IV Project, and review the design change due to which cost of K-IV 260 MGD is likely to increase by 100 percent, as a result of change of contractor & consultants by Wapda. It held that it is the responsibility of Sindh Government to ensure that Karachi gets additional 260 MGD water by end of 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Wapda Yasmeen Lari TIP

K-IV water project: TIP draws attention of Sindh CM to 'malfeasance', delay

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

‘Pakistan cannot give any airbase’: Fawad

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

ST on two petroleum products reduced

Block 8, Iraq: PPL required to seek appraisal of success potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.