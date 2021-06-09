Navy observes World Ocean Day

KARACHI: World Oceans Day is celebrated to focus the maintenance and development of the oceans and coastal areas. Oceans are very important for mankind as these are major source of sustenance of life on earth and act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50 percent of the oxygen produced on this planet. They are also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Oceans regulate our climate holding 97 percent of the water on earth, almost all rain that drops on land comes from the sea. The human activity on land is directly affecting the oceans and the life that flourishes within.—PR

