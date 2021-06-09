Some major changes in PPP’s organisational units in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced some major changes in its organisational units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of its fresh effort to reorganize the party at different levels in the province.

According to notifications shared with media here on Tuesday, the changes in office bearers were made on completion of four-year term of the cabinets.

The provincial office bearers include, Syed Ayub Shah as senior vice president, Sajid Hussain Turi vice president, Shuaib Alam Khan vice president, Senator Rubina Khalid deputy general secretary, Amjad Khan Afridi information secretary, Saleem Khan Chitrali deputy information secretary-I, Syed Tahir Abbas deputy information secretary-II, Dr Afsar Ul Mulk coordination secretary, Farzand Ali Wazird deputy coordination secretary, Naeem Khan deputy coordination secretary, Gohar Inqilabi secretary events & records, Sartaj Khan Dauranpur finance secretary, Dr Zulfiqar Ali deputy finance secretary.

Similarly, Amanullah Marwat was appointed as divisional president D.I Khan, Malak Akram Khan as divisional president Upper Malakand and Bakht Baidar Khan divisional president Lower Malakand.

Razaullah Chagarmati was appointed as president district Peshawar and Naurang Khan Gandapur as general secretary District D.I Khan.

Ahmed Kareem Kundi has been appointed as deputy parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly with immediate effect. Shah Zulqarnain has been appointed as president of the Peoples Labour Bureau of the province.

