ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Pakistan

Experts stress importance of ocean health

09 Jun 2021

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector is the need of the hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakistan.

This was the crux of the views expressed by maritime policy experts and marine scientists at a webinar titled ‘The Ocean: Life, Livelihood and Sustainability – Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan’, which was organized on the eve of World Oceans Day 2021 by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in collaboration with University of Karachi, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Maritime Study Forum (MSF).

The webinar was chaired by Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain (retd), IPS’ vice chairman and addressed by Dr Azhar Ahmad, associate professor, Bahria University, Dr Nuzhat Khan, former director general, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Nisar A Memon, technocrat and former chairman of the parliamentary committee on water resources, Dr Asma Tabassum, manager ORIC, Karachi University, Naghmana Zafar, senior research fellow, NIMA, Naufil Shahrukh, GM Operations, IPS and general secretary, Maritime Study Forum (MSF), while Commander Moeed, Lt Cdr Imran, and Lt Jameel represented the PMSA. The session was moderated by Hafiz Inamullah Khan, deputy manager outreach at IPS.

The discussants were of the view that developing aquaculture is critical for enhancing the livelihood means and skills of the fisherfolk coastal communities of Pakistan, which populate the 1001km long coastline of the country in large numbers. Research done in universities can help them in developing aquaculture in their coastal villages for algae, sea grasses, and several other valuable biological species having great economical, medicinal and environmental importance.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

