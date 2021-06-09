Experts stress importance of ocean health

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector is the need of the hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakistan.

This was the crux of the views expressed by maritime policy experts and marine scientists at a webinar titled ‘The Ocean: Life, Livelihood and Sustainability – Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan’, which was organized on the eve of World Oceans Day 2021 by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in collaboration with University of Karachi, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Maritime Study Forum (MSF).

The webinar was chaired by Ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain (retd), IPS’ vice chairman and addressed by Dr Azhar Ahmad, associate professor, Bahria University, Dr Nuzhat Khan, former director general, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Nisar A Memon, technocrat and former chairman of the parliamentary committee on water resources, Dr Asma Tabassum, manager ORIC, Karachi University, Naghmana Zafar, senior research fellow, NIMA, Naufil Shahrukh, GM Operations, IPS and general secretary, Maritime Study Forum (MSF), while Commander Moeed, Lt Cdr Imran, and Lt Jameel represented the PMSA. The session was moderated by Hafiz Inamullah Khan, deputy manager outreach at IPS.

The discussants were of the view that developing aquaculture is critical for enhancing the livelihood means and skills of the fisherfolk coastal communities of Pakistan, which populate the 1001km long coastline of the country in large numbers. Research done in universities can help them in developing aquaculture in their coastal villages for algae, sea grasses, and several other valuable biological species having great economical, medicinal and environmental importance.—PR

