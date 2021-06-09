Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,725 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,515 tonnes s of import cargo and 34,210 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 50,515 comprised of 9,169 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 11,465 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,450 tonnes of Pet Coke, 12,611 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 2,820 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,210 tonnes comprised of 30,910 tonnes of containerized cargo and 3,300 tonnes of Talc Powder.

—As many as 4833 containers were handled out of which 836 were of imports and 3997 were of exports. 836 import containers comprised of 285 of 20s and 89 of 40s. Imports empty container was 301 of 20s and 36 of 40s. Export containers 3997 comprised of 880 of 20s and 390 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 125 of 20s and 1106 of 40s.

Only one ship Kota Naked namely has berthed at Karachi Port on Tuesday.

There were 04 ships Teera Bhum, Fmt Gumuldur, Sino Bridge and Navios Unite have sailed out from Karachi Port on 08-06-2021.

There were 10 ships namely, Hafnia Africa, M.T. Karachi, crude oil, Cosco Aden, Ever Ursula container, Tsingtao Express, Iris Victoria Mogas, Tai Hu Mogas, Bea Schulte container, KMTC Hundra, Independent Sprit, Northern Dedication and Vigorous were expected to arrive on 08-06-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, Project cargo, Chemicals, Palm oil and Gas oil, out of them, seven ships, Ikan Pelata, Gaschem Dollart, Corona, Velos Forza, MSC Samu, MSC Amafi and Maersk Bentonville are expected to sail from PIBT, EVTL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday (today).

Cargo volume of 207,028 tonnes, comprising 160,437 tonnes imports cargo and 46,591 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,755 Containers (2,385 TEUs imports and 2,370 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are twenty four ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Ginga Panther, Corcovado, NCC Nasma and Chemtrans Adriatic & two more ships, MSC Pina and Maersk Kingston carrying Chemicals, Natural gas, Palm oil, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, PGPCL, LCT, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday (today), 08th June, 2021.

