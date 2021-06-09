China stocks down

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday, weighed down by consumer and liquor firms, as investors worried about lofty valuations and Sino-US tensions.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9% to 5,232.12, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,580.11.

Falling the most, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 3.4%, while the CSI liquor index tumbled as much as 8.2% before ending down 6.9%.

Anhui Yingjia Distillery, Sichuan Swellfun , Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor, Jinhui Liquor and Anhui Golden Seed Winery all slumped by their 10% daily trade limits.

Top liquor maker Moutai closed down 3.5%.

The retreat came as the liquor index neared its record high hit in mid-February, and after the index gained 12% and 12.5% in May and April, respectively.

Bucking the broader weakness, Chinese EV maker BYD Co Ltd and battery maker CATL gained ground on a report of Apple supply talks.