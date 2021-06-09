Texonomy workshop held

KARACHI: The Northumbria University and LUMS, in partnership with UP-SIGN, is working with Pakistan and the UK’s top scientists to bring the country’s textile sector into a circular economy business model with zero waste. A texonomy workshop, funded by the British Council, was held to bring together textile stakeholders including academia, industry and policy makers to develop ideas around circular economy in Pakistan.

Mike Nithavrianakis, Deputy High Commissioner of Great Britain and Trade for Pakistan inaugurated the online workshop on June 7, 2021. He put emphasis on the need for a combined approach to address climate change which is affecting textile and associated communities. He appreciated the funding from British Council and partners leading this collaborative opportunity.

Shafiq Ahmed, Head of Trade and Investment at Pakistan High Commission London said, “The Texonomy debate is timely as Pakistan hosted the world environment day and committed to restoring damaged ecosystems. We need innovative and sustainable solutions to protect supply chain of cotton through conserving soil and water, and promoting varieties that need less water, and are pest and disease resistant.”—PR

