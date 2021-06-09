ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP revamps REIT regulations

Sohail Sarfraz 09 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: To promote investment in the real estate sector through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a new Public Private Partnership (P3) model under the REITs, besides completely revamping the regulatory framework for REITs.

The SECP Chairman, Aamir Khan, told Business Recorder that the REITs sector has significant potential to contribute to the growing housing and infrastructure needs of the country.

He expressed confidence that the amendments have removed all impediments faced by bonafide potential issuers and the sector may witness growth in the coming financial year.

The new model would create further flexibility, efficiency and ease of doing business to enable REITs to compete with the relatively unregulated and informal real estate sector of the country.

The new procedure would also reduce regulatory approvals and rationalise various document submission requirements, the chairman SECP added.

According to the SECP, the amendments have shifted the regulatory structure from approval-based to disclosure-based issuance, reducing entry barriers for new REITs, making REITs competitive with the unorganised sector-led real estate projects, cutting down regulatory approvals and attracting domestic and foreign investment into the formal real estate sector of the country.

The regulations have been finalised after extensive consultations with all the stakeholders, with a view to bring in amendments in conformity with domestic market conditions and in sync with globally-recognised norms.

The revised framework has made clear segregation between conventional and infrastructure categories, i.e. non-PPP REITs (for conventional projects) and PPP REITs (for P3 infrastructure projects).

The REIT Management Companies (RMCs) may pursue developmental, rental or hybrid options under both these classifications.

Moreover, a number of regulatory approvals and document submission requirements have been rationalised.

A REIT scheme can invest in real estate, either directly, or through acquisition of shareholding of the company (the SPV model) that owns the real estate.

In the SPV model, the earlier condition of transferring the title of real estate in the name of the REIT scheme is eliminated.

To speed up and simplify the process, approval of real estate is no longer required from the SECP, as the onus of evaluating quality of real estate is placed on the RMC and the trustee.

Limits on leverage and performance fees have also been uncapped and permission has been granted to allow use of customer advances allowed for project-related expenses.

Also, holding’s in the REIT scheme by strategic investors and RMC have been rationalised by linking the same to initial fund size.

Further, the existing non-PPP REIT schemes are allowed to acquire additional real estate in existing REIT schemes with the approval of the unit holders.

The PPP REITs are allowed to partner with the government for PPP infrastructure projects.

It is ensured that the REIT regulations would not create any interference with the terms of the concession agreement, the main document governing PPP infrastructure projects.

The P3 model of infrastructure REITs provides a viable solution to streamline investments for the country’s ever-growing infrastructure needs, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP REIT Aamir Khan

SECP revamps REIT regulations

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

Media, govt websites coming back online after global outage

Sindh paid a ‘pittance’: CM

Agriculture can bring about growth in the short run: PM

Trade deficit widens by 30.56pc in July-May

‘Pakistan cannot give any airbase’: Fawad

World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Kazi formula for NHP calculations shelved

ST on two petroleum products reduced

Block 8, Iraq: PPL required to seek appraisal of success potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.