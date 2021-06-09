Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
09 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.05500 0.06113 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.06125 0.05800 0.12163 0.05800
Libor 1 Month 0.08125 0.08588 0.19513 0.08000
Libor 2 Month 0.11500 0.11725 0.28438 0.11013
Libor 3 Month 0.12313 0.13138 0.32088 0.12313
Libor 6 Month 0.16063 0.17100 0.48338 0.16063
Libor 1 Year 0.24163 0.24813 0.64550 0.24163
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
