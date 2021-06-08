ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on surprise trade surplus

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.5 points, or 0.08%, at 20,051.8
  • The energy sector dropped 0.7% as US crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday lifted by data showing a surprise domestic trade surplus in April, although losses in energy and mining stocks capped gains.

The nation unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$594 million ($492.13 million) in April, as a shortage of chips slashed imports and exports of motor vehicles and parts, Statistics Canada data indicated.

After rising as much as 0.2% to touch a record high of 20,075.9 at open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.5 points, or 0.08%, at 20,051.8 by 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT).

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cybersecurity firm Blackberry Ltd, which jumped 4%, extending a rally in social-media favorites into a third week along with other "meme stocks".

Its gains were followed by uranium miner Denison Mines Corp, which rose 2.9%.

The energy sector dropped 0.7% as US crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,893.1 an ounce.

On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 20.07 million shares traded.

Oil producer Vermilion Energy Inc fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Crescent Point Energy Corp, down 2.5%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd, BCE Inc and Blackberry Ltd.

The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 69 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 32.64 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

TSX gains on surprise trade surplus

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters