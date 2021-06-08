Pakistan
Gold prices remain stable at Rs111,750 tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
08 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained stable at Rs111,750 on Tuesday, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat gold also witnessed no change and were sold at Rs95,808 and Rs87,824 respectively.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.
The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $9 and was sold at $1895 against its sale at $1886
PM Khan grieved over Canada attack, calls for action against Islamophobia
Gold prices remain stable at Rs111,750 tola
Final round of talks with IMF: Govt to strive for as much fiscal space as possible
Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll
Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down
Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb
Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM
FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case
Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal
Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’
Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade
India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets
Read more stories
Comments