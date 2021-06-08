PM Khan appeals to Canadian government to act against Islamophobia, after deliberate attack kills Pakistani-origin family

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the need for the international community to counter Islamophobia, after the killing of a family of Pakistani origin in Canada.

”Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario,” the premier wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, adding that "This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries".

Canadian police revealed that the family was killed in a hit-and-run incident, clarifying that they were targeted for being Muslim.

Canadian authorities issued a statement that "there is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim".

The victims, while unnamed, include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, as a suspect was arrested on Sunday evening within four miles of the scene of the incident.

The family said in a statement that the public needs to stand against hate and Islamophobia.

"This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community,” the statement said.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the incident was a "test case for the Canadian government and society", adding that the Canadian government must play its role in restoring the confidence and protection of Muslims residing in their country.

He said the Pakistan Consulate General in Toronto had made a contact with relatives of the victims, and were offered facilitation in the transportation of bodies.

Qureshi appealed to Pakistanis living in Canada to show solidarity with the victims.

Canada is generally welcoming toward immigrants and all religions, but in 2017 a French Canadian man known for far-right, nationalist views went on a shooting rampage at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.