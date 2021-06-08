ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks narrowly mixed awaiting key events

  • European indices won modest gains approaching the half-way mark Tuesday after Asian equities mostly suffered small losses.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

LONDON: Stock markets traded narrowly mixed Tuesday with investors sitting tight ahead of key events this week, notably US inflation data and a meeting of the European Central Bank.

Thursday sees both the publication of keenly-awaited US inflation numbers and the outcome of the ECB's latest rates meeting.

Investors are concerned that strong inflation as pandemic-hit economies reopen to the world could lead to higher interest rates, putting the brakes on recovery.

European indices won modest gains approaching the half-way mark Tuesday after Asian equities mostly suffered small losses.

Equities around the world are sitting close to record or multi-year highs after a stellar rally lasting more than a year, fuelled by central bank largesse, vast government stimulus worth trillions of dollars, the rollout of vaccines and easing lockdowns in major economies.

But there is an increasing fear that the explosive recovery in the United States will send prices rocketing and force the Federal Reserve to wind back its market-supportive measures to prevent overheating, such as lifting interest rates.

"Investors are awaiting bigger events later in the week, which may spark some more movement in the markets," noted Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"The European Central Bank is likely to quell any calls for early tapering of its bond purchases programme, and this could see European indices extend their gains."

He added that unless the US inflation number "comes in well ahead of expectations, the Fed's stance will not change materially".

Thursday's US data is expected to show that consumer prices jumped 4.7 percent last month, which would be the highest level since 2008.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that while any spike in prices caused by US President Joe Biden's proposed $4.0-trillion aid plan would be short-term, higher borrowing costs would actually be welcomed after a decade of low inflation and rates.

The timing of "when the (Fed) will begin tapering its asset purchase programme is still front and centre for market participants", said Kim Mundy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, adding that officials would likely begin discussing a wind-down of their bond-buying programme in July or September.

In Asia, Tokyo's main stocks index finished in the red Tuesday as traders brushed off news that Japan's economy shrank less than estimated in the first three months of the year.

Key figures at 1000 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,101.40 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 15,705.78

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.3 percent at 6,564.95

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 4,109.92

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,963.56 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 28,781.38 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 3,580.11 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 34,630.24 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2172 from $1.2191 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.4137 from $1.4181

Euro/pound: UP at 86.10 pence from 85.94 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.54 yen from 109.26 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $71.13 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $68.92 per barrel

European stock European Central Bank Stock markets Asian equities US inflation data

Stocks narrowly mixed awaiting key events

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters