ANL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.91%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.45%)
ASL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.89%)
AVN 87.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
DGKC 129.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.59%)
EPCL 49.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.09%)
FCCL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.07%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.94%)
HUBC 79.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
JSCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
KAPCO 46.20 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.48%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
MLCF 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 35.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.24%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.26%)
PTC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.1%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.54%)
TRG 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.99 (-5.12%)
UNITY 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.99%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4%)
BR100 5,242 Decreased By ▼ -45.68 (-0.86%)
BR30 27,355 Decreased By ▼ -325.34 (-1.18%)
KSE100 48,060 Decreased By ▼ -243.09 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,528 Decreased By ▼ -129.94 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

  • Criticises allocations under Public Sector Development Programme, calls treatment biased
BR Web Desk 08 Jun 2021

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah criticised the federal government for treating the province with bias and not offering it a fair share in development grants.

He asked the federal government to reconsider the proposed funding schemes, as they do not serve the interests of Sindh's people.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, he said that the “federation releases more funds for Punjab than Sindh which is equal to treating the province with bias.”

Explaining his decision to write letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said he had done it because of the lack of cooperation from institutions under the federal government.

“When I first wrote a letter to the prime minister, a federal minister contacted me and asked for a meeting," he said. "I told him to do your work as that is more important."

He strongly criticised the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), saying that the federal government did not consult with the province before putting its projects in the PSDP.

He also objected to the amount of money allocated for development projects in Sindh, saying that only said only six schemes with a total allocation of Rs5,069.14 million were proposed in 2021. In contrast, the number of schemes in 2017-18 was 27 with a total allocation of Rs23,387.21m.

He warned the federal government not to act like the ‘East India Company’ as such a treatment would not be tolerated.

On Saturday, Murad had written a strongly-worded letter to the prime minister, stating his government’s grievances.

Murad Ali Shah Federal Government Imran Khan Sindh Chief Minister

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Free vaccines, food to cost India an additional $11 billion

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters