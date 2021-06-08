ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
ASC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
ASL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.55%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.23%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.15%)
TRG 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.82%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.56 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,637 Decreased By ▼ -43.43 (-0.16%)
KSE100 48,227 Decreased By ▼ -75.66 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,600 Decreased By ▼ -58.5 (-0.3%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower

  • Japan's economy contracted 1.0 percent during the three months to March, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction, revised Cabinet Office data showed.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower Tuesday, with sentiment weighed by uncertainties from the domestic Covid-19 situation to the fate of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.19 percent, or 55.68 points, to 28,963.56, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.80 points, to 1,962.65.

"It's hard for investors to take part in active trading due to a number of uncertain factors, including Japan's coronavirus situation," Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management told AFP.

Investors are concerned that cases could rebound if emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions are lifted on June 20 as planned, Okumura said.

"Among other uncertain elements is the Olympics," he added.

"Even if the Olympics can be held as planned, it is still uncertain if that would be a buying factor or a selling factor" for investors.

Games organisers have ruled out another postponement, and will make a decision later this month on how many spectators -- if any -- are allowed to attend, with overseas fans already barred.

The dollar fetched 109.41 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.26 yen in New York late Monday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.02 percent to 83,260 yen, and SoftBank Group was down 1.64 percent at 8,019 yen.

Pharmaceutical firm Eisai soared 19.35 percent to 9,251 yen after the United States approved the Alzheimer's drug it developed with Biogen, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.

Japan's economy contracted 1.0 percent during the three months to March, compared with the previous estimate of a 1.3 percent quarter-on-quarter contraction, revised Cabinet Office data showed.

The figures, released before the opening bell on Tuesday, did not prompt a strong market reaction.

Coronavirus Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Yoshihiro Okumura Covid19 situation

