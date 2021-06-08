ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
ASC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
ASL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.55%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.23%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.15%)
TRG 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.82%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,635 Decreased By ▼ -45.99 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,223 Decreased By ▼ -79.26 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,598 Decreased By ▼ -60.04 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company

  • Tesla shares fell 0.7% in after market trading.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Long-time Tesla Inc executive Jerome Guillen, who oversaw its Semi electric trucks slated to be launched this year, has left the company, Tesla said on Monday, barely three months after taking over the role.

Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade since starting as a Model S program director in 2010, oversaw Tesla's entire vehicles business before being named president of the Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March. He was one of Tesla's top four leadership members, including CEO Elon Musk.

Dan Levy, a Credit-Suisse analyst said in a note the departure is "negative given Guillen previously viewed as central to Tesla" as he was "arguably key in stabilizing auto biz post Model 3 launch" in 2017.

Tesla is yet to begin delivering its battery-powered Semi electric commercial truck, with Musk saying in recent months that battery cell supply constraints could delay its mass production to 2022.

Musk also said in January that Tesla would be able to produce the Semi when its new 4680 cells could be produced in volume, alleviating a battery shortage.

Separately, Musk said on Sunday that Tesla has canceled its longest-range Model S Plaid+, which would use 4680 cells and whose production had been delayed to next year.

"They made a big deal about 4680 ... we are just upset the first (car with) 4680 apparently was abruptly canceled. This just raises more questions that they need to address," Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier, said.

Tesla shares fell 0.7% in after market trading.

Guillen was one of only a few long-serving executives at Tesla, which is known for the high turnover rate of its executives.

RJ Johnson, who headed Tesla's Energy operations to sell solar and energy storage products, left the company after less than two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He moved to startup Stealth Mode.

Elon Musk Tesla Daniel Levy Jerome Guillen

Tesla veteran and trucking chief leaves company

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters