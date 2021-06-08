ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.09%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.88%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.63 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.04%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.95 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,643 Decreased By ▼ -37.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,229 Decreased By ▼ -74.14 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,601 Decreased By ▼ -56.7 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares pare gains on caution, oil falls again

  • Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.12% at $1,896.71 per ounce, as of 0534 GMT.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Asia stocks reversed early gains on Tuesday, with traders sidelined ahead of US inflation data and a European monetary policy meeting this week while oil prices lost more ground on worries over the fragile state of the global recovery.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index were up 0.07%, while FTSE futures were flat, pointing to a subdued start for European markets.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.36% in the afternoon session, wiping out morning gains. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.42%.

China's benchmark CSI300 Index dropped more than 1.3%, weighed down by liquor makers, as investors worried about lofty valuations and Sino-US tensions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 inched down 0.19%, as losses in market heavyweights offset gains in drugmakers after Eisai Co's Alzheimer drug received US regulatory approval.

Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG, said there was a lack of catalysts for markets as investors were waiting on the sidelines for meaningful news and data points.

"It's been quiet. The primary concern of the market is inflation and central banks," he said. "... Overall we are seeing negative sentiments regarding risk assets."

The European Central Bank holds its policy meeting on Thursday, the same day the US consumer price index figure is due, potentially fuelling talk of tapering by the Federal Reserve. In Asia, China inflation data is due on Wednesday.

"The start of a new week has not seen much by way of price action across all asset classes," said Ray Attrill, head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank.

"It's hard to avoid the sense the global markets are for the most part now simply lurching from one big event risk to the next with not a lot to see in-between," he said.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was the only major index remaining in positive territory, trading up 0.18%.

MSCI's All-Country World Index advanced 0.1% on Monday, hitting its sixth record close in seven days, after the G7 nations reached a landmark deal on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

The deal lifted shares of technology giants such as Microsoft and Facebook as their future tax obligations become more predictable.

Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery were heightened by data showing China's oil imports fell in May.

Brent crude widened losses to $70.96 a barrel by 0530 GMT, off 53 cents or down 0.74%. US oil was off by 47 cents, or 0.68%, at $68.76 a barrel.

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar. Spot gold was down 0.12% at $1,896.71 per ounce, as of 0534 GMT.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

FTSE CSI300 Index Asia Pacific stocks Asia stocks

Asia shares pare gains on caution, oil falls again

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters