ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.09%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.88%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.63 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.04%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.95 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,643 Decreased By ▼ -37.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,229 Decreased By ▼ -74.14 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,601 Decreased By ▼ -56.7 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Thai industries sentiment hits 11-month low in May

  • Thailand on Tuesday reported 2,662 new infections and 28 new deaths, with the current outbreak accounting for more than 80% of its total and about 93% of fatalities.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand's industries sentiment dropped for a second straight month in May, hitting an 11-month low, due to a third wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccine rollout, an industries group said on Tuesday.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said its Thai industries sentiment index fell to 82.3 last month from 84.3 in April, when its biggest outbreak so far emerged.

The tourism-reliant country started its mass vaccination drive on Monday and is preparing a phased reopening to vaccinated foreign visitors later this year, dependent on its progress with inoculations.

"The third wave has yet resolved while new clusters continue to emerge, especially in factories, affecting the manufacturing sector. Vaccinations have also been slow," FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree told a briefing.

Thailand on Tuesday reported 2,662 new infections and 28 new deaths, with the current outbreak accounting for more than 80% of its total and about 93% of fatalities.

The index for the next three months, however, picked up from April on optimism over the government's economic stimulus packages and increased exports, a key driver of Thai growth.

The FTI urged the government to accelerate the vaccinations to create herd immunity, plus introduce additional financial measures to support smaller businesses, particularly in the tourism sector, which has yet to recover.

coronavirus infections Federation of Thai Industries Thailand's industries Supant Mongkolsuthree

