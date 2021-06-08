ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.09%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
EPCL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.88%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.63 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.04%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.95 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,643 Decreased By ▼ -37.82 (-0.14%)
KSE100 48,229 Decreased By ▼ -74.14 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,601 Decreased By ▼ -56.7 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021
Markets

Australia shares off record peak as focus shifts to US data

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50, trading after an extended weekend break, closed 0.2% higher at 12,517.65.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, underpinned by technology and healthcare stocks, although the benchmark index retreated from a record peak scaled earlier in the session as investors awaited US economic data due this week to gauge inflationary pressure.

The S&P/ASX 200, which rose 0.5% in early trade, closed firmer at 7,292.6. The benchmark ended 0.2% lower on Monday.

Tracking an overnight climb in the tech-heavy Nasdaq , Australian technology stocks closed 1.5% higher and were the top gainers in the benchmark.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay closed 0.9% higher, while EML Payments ended at its higehst in more than three weeks. Healthcare stocks also advanced, with sector heavyweight CSL Ltd adding 0.9%.

However, the broader market took cues from a largely languid overnight session on Wall Street, as investors awaited key inflation data from the United States this week before making further bets.

"The expectation remains that higher interest rates or inflationary pressures aren't necessarily on the immediate horizon, but we are seeing a bit of 'wait and see' mode at the moment," CommSec market analyst James Tao said.

Miners were the biggest drag in the benchmark as iron ore prices tumbled overnight after China's subdued trade data for May and doubts over demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

Mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP closed down 0.9% and 1%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals ended at a 1-1/2-week low.

Meanwhile, shares of Nuix dropped 1.8% after local media reported that Australia's financial services regulator sent notices to the Macquarie-backed software provider and Macquarie relating to a regulatory probe.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50, trading after an extended weekend break, closed 0.2% higher at 12,517.65.

Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment lost 5.7% to close at its lowest in 1-1/2 months, following reports that Australia's financial crimes regulator would probe the company's Adelaide operations.

