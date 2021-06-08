ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
ASC 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.1%)
ASL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.02%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
FFL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
JSCL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.34%)
KAPCO 45.60 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.3%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.92%)
PTC 12.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.02%)
TRG 172.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.05%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,273 Decreased By ▼ -14.78 (-0.28%)
BR30 27,649 Decreased By ▼ -31.34 (-0.11%)
KSE100 48,232 Decreased By ▼ -70.32 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,602 Decreased By ▼ -55.75 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia's FX steady as traders hold off bets ahead of US inflation report

  • Singapore stocks trimmed earlier losses that were largely in real estate firms and banks.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Asia's emerging market currencies largely held steady on Tuesday, as traders adopted a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data this week for clues on the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

Stock markets, on the other hand, were a mixed bag with Indonesian shares falling 0.8% on concerns over a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, while Malaysian and Philippine shares rose around 0.5%.

Malaysian markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Investors are keeping a close watch on US inflation data due on Thursday, following on from last week's payrolls report which tempered expectations of any near-term moves by the Fed to tighten policy.

"There is some respite for EM assets as taper fears get pushed back," Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS, said in a note.

"We reckon investors are still torn between chasing higher returns while keeping an eye on when the Fed's stance would change. An uncomfortable carry environment is likely ongoing as complacency on low USD rates seep in."

The ringgit advanced 0.2%, while the Philippine peso and South Korean won weakened.

The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking at Indonesia's high-yielding debt, held steady even as stocks dropped.

Bank Indonesia data showed foreign exchange reserves fell by $2.4 billion in May amid capital outflows.

Indonesian authorities have drafted in more doctors and nurses to two areas on the islands of Java and Madura after hospitals there approached full capacity, raising worries of a potentially broader spike in cases that has hit other Asian countries in recent weeks.

Singapore stocks trimmed earlier losses that were largely in real estate firms and banks.

The city-state, a low-tax jurisdiction, will change its tax system as needed, its finance minister said after a group of seven advanced economies agreed to a mininum global corporate rate.

Singapore is home to a number a global multinational firms' regional headquarters, including several tech giants.

