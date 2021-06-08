Markets
Oman LNG and Shell sign agreement for carbon-neutral LNG
- The cargo is the first carbon-neutral LNG from the Middle East using nature-based carbon credits.
08 Jun 2021
DUBAI: Oman LNG and Royal Dutch Shell have signed an agreement to deliver the Sultanate's first carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo, the companies said on Tuesday.
"The cargo is the first carbon-neutral LNG from the Middle East using nature-based carbon credits to offset full lifecycle CO2 emissions generated across the LNG value chain," Oman LNG said on Twitter.
Comments