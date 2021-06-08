ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.81%)
ASL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.06%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
FFL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.89%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.60 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.12%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.85%)
PAEL 35.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.87%)
TRG 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-1.96%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8%)
BR100 5,274 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.25%)
BR30 27,648 Decreased By ▼ -32.78 (-0.12%)
KSE100 48,240 Decreased By ▼ -63.14 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,604 Decreased By ▼ -53.72 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases on firmer dollar as focus shifts to US inflation data

  • "I expect gold to jump around in a choppy $1,860 to $1,900 range this week, with last week's high at $1,917 an ounce unlikely to be retested this week."
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, while investors cautiously awaited US economic data due later this week to gauge inflationary pressure and the Federal Reserve's steer on monetary policy.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,896.94 per ounce as of 0505 GMT, while US gold futures held steady at $1,899.10.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

"Inflation has been on the rise in recent weeks, and traders are awaiting confirmation from US data this week on continuous strengthening in the price levels," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, referring to the US consumer price report due on Thursday.

"This (US data) is expected to have a mixed effect on gold. On the positive side, gold is perceived as an inflation hedge, so the higher the number the more appealing gold will be," Yang said, adding that more inflation would, however, raise concerns about Fed tapering.

A weaker-than-expected US jobs report last week has quelled expectations of an early tapering in the Fed's stimulus.

Also on the radar, the European Central Bank is expected to hold its policy meeting on Thursday.

"Gold will struggle to maintain gains above $1,900 an ounce until the US inflation data is out of the way," Jeffrey Halley, OANDA senior market analyst, said in a note.

"I expect gold to jump around in a choppy $1,860 to $1,900 range this week, with last week's high at $1,917 an ounce unlikely to be retested this week."

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,037.33 tonnes on Monday from 1,043.16 tonnes on Friday.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.3% to $27.78 per ounce, palladium gained 0.2% to $2,838.28, while platinum slipped 0.5% to $1,167.18.

Gold Prices Silver US gold Asia Gold

Gold eases on firmer dollar as focus shifts to US inflation data

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters