Federal budget to be smoothly passed: NA speaker

LAHORE: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said the federal budget would be successfully and smoothly passed by both houses of the Parliament, as all the coalition partners were on the same page.

Talking to the media after visiting Sundus Foundation offices here, he said that sufficient funds and resources were being allocated for the provinces by the federal government in the fiscal year 2021-22, so that they could carry out their development projects as per their priorities.

The speaker said there were always different viewpoints in political parties, which should be respected, adding it was the responsibility of any government to put in place special measures for bringing improvement in people’s lives.

He said it was for the first time that a committee had been formed in the National Assembly under MNA Monazza Hassan to propose legislation and amendments pertaining to the special children laws.

Earlier, speaking about his visit to Sundus Foundation, Asad Qaiser lauded the efforts and steps taken by its management for rehabilitation and welfare of special children, and said he had asked the Sundus Foundation management to also work in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for betterment of special children. The KPK government had also set up a school for street children in which more than 500 children had been admitted, he added.

The speaker said it was an obligation of people belonging to all walks of life to play their role to fulfill their social responsibility towards the persons with disabilities. He said that philanthropists should come forward to contribute to welfare organisations, working for betterment of handicapped and deprived sections of society.

Earlier, NA Speaker visited the new building of Punjab Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021