ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Embezzlement’ in BISP funds: AC issues arrest warrant for Farzana Raja

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad, on Monday issued nonbailable arrest warrant against former chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BSIP) and Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Farzana Raja, in a case that accused her and others for embezzlement in the BISP funds. The Accountability Court-III Judge, Syed Asghar Ali, while hearing the case, issued the nonbailable arrest warrant against Farzana on her continuous absence from the court hearings, and also declared her a proclaimed offender.

The court also issued directives to block her Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and also placed her name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The court also separated her case from the rest of the under-trial accused and set June 14 for framing charges against the remaining accused.

At the start of the hearing, Farzana’s counsel filed an application seeking exemption for his client from personal appearance before the court.

The court expressed annoyance over the PPP leader’s application and observed she has not appeared for hearing even for once.

The accused has been seeking exemption from the court proceedings for the past one year and has moved to the US. The court rejected her application for exemption and issued nonbailable arrest warrant for her. During the hearing, the defence counsel of the co-accused said that first let us know whether this is an interim reference or supplementary reference.

Charges cannot be framed against the accused through interim reference, he further said. On this, the judge said that according to the Supreme Court judgement investigation of a case cannot be ended at any stage. The court summoned investigation officer (IO) of the case during the next hearing. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, former Justice Javed Iqbal, approved the reference against the PPP leader on December 3, 2019.

The reference comprised 32 volumes, and 19 persons have been nominated in the case.

The bureau approved the reference for granting advertisement campaign contract to four advertising agencies contrary to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, which allegedly inflicted Rs1.46 billion in losses to the national exchequer.

According to the reference, a complaint had been received in the NAB alleging that the BISP awarded contracts to advertising agencies in 2009-10 and 2010-11 in violation of the PPRA rules, 2004.

It was further alleged in the complaint that Rs 1.657 billion was given to an advertising agency, M/s Midas (Pvt) Limited.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

arrest warrants BISP EMBEZZLEMENT Farzana Raja BISP funds

‘Embezzlement’ in BISP funds: AC issues arrest warrant for Farzana Raja

Final round of talks with IMF: Govt to strive for as much fiscal space as possible

Kia and Hyundai delay deliveries in Pakistan as chip shortage takes toll

Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg websites temporarily down

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio below 3%, lowest since Feb

Centre should not act like ‘East India Company', says Sindh CM

FIA arrests Bhojanis in billion-rupee fraud case

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

Biden administration sets up 'strike force' to go after China on trade

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.