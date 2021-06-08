Covid-19 expenditure ‘AGP to submit special audit report to president’

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) will submit its special audit report on Covid-19 expenditure to the president of Pakistan for approval, an official of the AGP told Business Recorder on condition of anonymity.

He maintained that the AGP was working on a summary of the audit report for presentation for president of Pakistan.

Once, the president approved, the special report would be laid before the parliament for discussion and approval, he explained.

On May 21, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had stated that the government could not be able to hide its corruption with making efforts to bury the audit report of AGP on Covid-19 expenditures.

“Even efforts to bury the AGP damning report on severe irregularities of Covid-19 funds would fail as it would be impossible for the prime minister to keep the rampant corruption of his government hidden,” he said in a statement.

He reacted reports that the government had asked the AGP to delay the special report on Covid-related expenditure, after the auditors unearthed serious irregularities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021