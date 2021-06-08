Electoral reforms: PML-N declines PTI govt’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Monday, once again rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s invitation for dialogue on electoral reforms, saying “the opposition will not sit with those who stole the elections”.

Reacting to PTI ministers’ briefing to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the ruling party’s proposed electoral reforms, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained the ECP cannot be able to hold free, fair, and transparent election unless the election process is made free of the Establishment’s interference.

Rejecting the PTI government’s call for the opposition to support it in the electoral reforms, she maintained that the opposition cannot sit with those who stole the 2018 general elections.

“When legislation is done only through the “Ordinance Factory” bypassing the parliament, the opposition rejects such legislation,” she said, alleging that those who stole 2018 election are now planning to steal the next election under the guise of voting through electronic machines.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib! You need to appear before the ECP to respond the queries in the foreign funding case to provide the details of the 23 secret foreign bank accounts, instead of briefing the election body on the “fraudulent” electoral reforms,” she further maintained.

