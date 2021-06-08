Siddiqui’s case delisted again

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court, on Monday, again delisted the case of former judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Shaukat Siddiqui, due to non-availability of the bench.

The case was fixed for hearing on June 7, 2021 at 1pm before a five-judge larger bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, but was delisted.

It will now be taken up today (June 8th).

Siddiqui will retire at the end of this month (June 30th); therefore, he desires that his petition be decided before that time. The ex-IHC judge petition is pending before the Supreme Court since 2018 against the recommendations and report of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and the federal government notification dated 11-10-2018 for his removal.

