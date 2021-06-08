ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IT, telecommunication: All events, ceremonies to be conducted in national language: ministry

Tahir Amin 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has notified that all the events and ceremonies will be conducted in the national language Urdu.

A notification issued by the ministry, on Monday, stated that the Prime Minister’s Office letter dated June 3, 2021, contains directions for conduct of events, ceremonies in the national language (Urdu).

It further stated that all events, ceremonies arranged for Minister for IT & Telecom shall be conducted in Urdu language.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haq has also directed to introduce Urdu as the national language of Pakistan in all functions and meetings of the ministry.

In this regard, a notification has also been issued in which federal minister Haq has directed that all proceedings in the ministry and its subordinate institutions shall be conducted in Urdu.

Haq said the implementation of Urdu by the prime minister in his ceremonies was the best example of compliance with the Constitution.

The ministry has also decided to implement Urdu.

He said it was hoped that as per the order of the Supreme Court, Urdu would be implemented in all federal and provincial departments soon.

Further, if court proceedings, notices and decisions were also issued in Urdu, it would be easier for the people, he added.

Haq said that Article 251 of the Constitution commands the introduction of Urdu in all government institutions of the country. “Urdu is our national language and an effective means of communication and there should be no shame in its use.”

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Urdu as the national language of Pakistan on February 25, 1948, which was unanimously approved by the Legislative Assembly.

Then in the Constitution of Pakistan 1973, under Article 251 declaring Urdu as the national language, it was ordered to transfer the entire system of government to Urdu in 15 years.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had in September 2015 ordered to implement Urdu as the official and educational language in all departments of the state in accordance with Article 251 of the Constitution.

As well as examinations and interviews of all government jobs including CSS were also ordered to be taken in Urdu.

The Supreme Court recognised it as a basic human right and ordered its immediate implementation, but the order of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Constitution and the Supreme Court were not complied with.

Referring to the 2015 court order, Haq said the court had ruled that the use of a foreign language was unnecessary to run the government at the federal and provincial levels as it was not known to the general public. Even many government officials and employees who are educated in English, the language they use the most is not English. These gentlemen are compelled to present their decisions and suggestions in a language they are unfamiliar with. It wastes a lot of time, because all the energy is spent on understanding the mysteries and secrets of this foreign language.

Rather, it is to use the national language proudly to make official matters common sense, Haq added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IT Telecommunication national language Urdu

IT, telecommunication: All events, ceremonies to be conducted in national language: ministry

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.