Pakistan

Housing society in name of PU: LHC summons Raiwind SHO for not registering FIR

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned SHO Raiwind for (today) seeking explanation for not registering an FIR against people involved in running a housing society in the name of Punjab University.

The LHC Chief Justice also sought a written response from the PU vice chancellor and the registrar and observed that the people were being befooled in the name of the Punjab University.

A citizen had filed a petition saying a housing society namely Punjab University (PU) Town-3, situated at Jia Baga, Raiwind, denied him possession of a five-marla plot despite the paying complete payment.

PU legal advisor contended that the varsity had no link to the housing scheme in question as it had been established by some professors in private capacity. When asked the legal advisor what action had been taken against the people misusing the name of the PU he said the university’s authorities had lodged a complaint with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The LDA’s counsel said Raiwind SHO had been asked to register an FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LHC FIR housing society Punjab University Raiwind PU

Housing society in name of PU: LHC summons Raiwind SHO for not registering FIR

