Pakistan Customs Service: Wearing of specified uniform to be made mandatory

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to make it compulsory for the entire workforce (BS-1 to BS-21) of Pakistan Customs Service to wear specified uniform from July 1, 2021.

According to the SR0722 (1)12021 issued by the FBR, the purpose of the single uniform is to enhance the esprit de corps, the FBR is also pleased to specify mandatory wearing of uniform by the officers, officials and sepoys of Pakistan Customs Service from 1StJuly, 2021, that there shall be service and office uniform of Charcoal Grey colour for all the officers and officers as prescribed from BS Ito BS 21, of Pakistan Customs Service.

The uniform allowance shall be made permanent part of the salary as per admissible limits determined from time to time by the Federal Board of Revenue and the detailed design, description and accessories of the uniform shall be given in the Customs General Order (CGO) to be issued, which may be amended from time to time as per the requirements of Pakistan Customs Service.

All ranks of Pakistan Customs Service whether serving in Collectorates or Directorates except the FBR Headquarters, shall wear the prescribed uniform with specific formation insignia as prescribed in the CGO issued in this regard.

All ranks shall abide by the instructions or guidelines contained in the CGO for manners, etiquettes, appearance and official conduct whilst wearing uniform and any breach of the guidelines as mentioned above, respective customs general order (CGO) or guidance notes annexed to the CGO shall be construed as misconduct under Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, and may entail disciplinary proceedings, the FBR notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

