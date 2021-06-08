ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
Jun 08, 2021
Division, bifurcation, demographic: Pakistan concerned over further changes by India in IIOJK: FO

Recorder Report 08 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Monday that Pakistan has noted with “serious concerns” over reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), describing these as violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“We have noted with serious concerns over reports indicating that India might be plotting further division, bifurcation and demographic changes in the IIOJK to perpetuate its illegal occupation,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, asserting that no new instrument of occupation shall have any legal effect.

He added that India cannot change the disputed status of the IIOJK, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, nor can it force Kashmiris and Pakistan to accept illegal outcomes.

“India’s unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK remain violative of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he said, adding that the IIOJK is an internationally-recognised disputed territory and Pakistan will continue to resolutely oppose Indian attempts to change the demographic structure and final status of the IIOJK.

“We urge India to halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia,” the spokesperson added.

He also called upon the international community, including the United Nations, world parliaments, international human rights and humanitarian organizations and global media to take immediate cognizance of the situation.

“India must be stopped from any further illegal action in the occupied territory,” he added.

For its part, he added that Pakistan remains firm in its commitment to provide all possible support to the people of the IIOJK for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Pakistan also reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office IIOJK Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Kashmiris UNSC Kashmiri people

