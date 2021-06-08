ASK Grant Challenge: IoBM announces winners

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi recently announced the winners of the Dr Ahmer S Karim (ASK) Grant Challenge. The events and their proceedings were held virtually.

Five student teams have been selected so they can take their innovative business start-up ideas to the next level. They will undergo a rigorous capacity building and monitoring programme under the aegis of Shahjehan S Karim Business Incubation Centre (SSK-BIC) at IoBM.

The winning teams were Boltay Haroof, Karachi University & American University, Dubai; Bridge, IoBM; Healthitol, Karachi University; Pak Senicare, Karachi University; Tactonicbiotic, COMSATS University, Islamabad, and Fatima Jinnah University.

The judges of Grant Challenge were Jehan Ara, Founder and CEO, Katalyst Labs and Member of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom; Ms Shahnaz Kapadia Rahat, CEO, Mera Maan Pvt Ltd; Furqan Qureshi, Founder, TheFourDees; Salman Tufail, Director, Tufail Chemical Industries Ltd; Danyaal Zuhair, Head of Business Management, Teamup Group; Amr Ali Karim, Executive Director, Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong, and Nabhan Shah Karim, Assistant Professor of Practice and Head of Media Productions, IoBM. SSK-BIC at IoBM aims to incubate the start-ups and link them to relevant potential investors in later stages.—PR

